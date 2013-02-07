FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Prices for Treasuries pare losses after jobless claims data
#Business News
February 7, 2013 / 1:47 PM / 5 years ago

Prices for Treasuries pare losses after jobless claims data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Prices for U.S. Treasuries pared losses on Thursday after weekly U.S. jobless claims data were slightly higher than expected.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note last traded off 2/32 to yield 1.971 percent.

The 30-year bond traded down 4/32 to yield 3.179 percent.

Both had been lower in price before the data were released.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped by 5,000 to a seasonally adjusted 366,000, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

A Reuters poll forecast 360,000 jobless claims.

Reporting By Luciana Lopez Editing by W Simon

