Prices for Treasuries add to losses after retail sales data

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Prices for U.S. Treasuries added to losses on Monday after data showed retail sales for April unexpectedly rose.

The Commerce Department said on Monday retail sales edged up 0.1 percent, in contrast to the drop of 0.3 percent expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

Prices for 30-year bonds fell 25/32 to yield 3.137 percent compared with a yield of 3.115 percent before the data. The benchmark 10-year note was down 11/32 in price to yield 1.938 percent after the data.