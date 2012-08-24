Bond rally pauses on possible ECB move

NEW YORK (Reuters) - This week’s U.S. Treasuries market rally paused on Friday after a report on a possible new plan to stem Europe’s debt crisis offset bets the Federal Reserve will soon embark on more monetary stimulus.

Benchmark yields were still on track to post their biggest decline in 12 weeks ahead of $99 billion in new Treasuries supply next week. They hit three-month highs this week as some traders wavered on the view of more Fed stimulus partly in the wake of evidence of some better-than-expected economic news.

Traders are now waiting to see whether Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke will signal the U.S. central bank is moving closer to implementing a third round of quantitative easing, commonly referred to as QE3, in his speech at an event in Jackson Hole, Wyoming next week.

Bernanke has used this event the previous two years to flag the Fed’s intention on more easing.

“In the past, the chairman has used this venue to lay the groundwork for policy actions; thus, market expectations for policy guidance remain elevated following the release of the minutes from the July 31/August 1 FOMC meeting,” said Carl Riccadonna, U.S. economist at Deutsche Bank Securities in New York.

The minutes, released on Wednesday, showed the Federal Open Market Committee was likely to deliver another round of monetary stimulus “fairly soon” unless the economy markedly improved.

“The market is leaning toward QE3 heading into next week,” said John Brady, senior vice president of interest rate futures sales at R.J. O‘Brien and Associates in Chicago.

A letter from Bernanke to a U.S. House panel, obtained by Reuters on Friday, reinforced this view. He wrote, ”There is scope for further action by the Fed to ease financial conditions.

While bets on more Fed easing rekindled the appetite for U.S. government debt this week, they tapered off after a Reuters report said the European Central Bank is considering setting yield band targets under a new bond program.

Such a move would help contain borrowing costs for Italy, Spain and other debt-laden euro zone members and perhaps inspire confidence among investors that European policy-makers are making progress to contain the region’s festering debt problems.

While investors would welcome a possible scheme to cap the debt costs of Italy and Spain - the euro zone’s third- and fourth-biggest economies - this type of measure, like the two long-term lending operations that pumped more than 1 trillion euros into the European banking system, does nothing to strengthen the fiscal foundation of the euro zone, analysts said.

“This takes away the immediate fear of a near-term collapse of the euro zone but it doesn’t solve the underlying issue of the fiscal integration,” said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes on Friday traded 2/32 lower in price to yield 1.68 percent, up slightly from 1.67 percent late Thursday.

On the week, the 10-year yield was set to fall 13 basis points, the steepest weekly drop since late May.

Most data since the last Fed meeting showed some pickup in U.S. hiring and housing, but many economists said this modest strengthening is unlikely to lift the economy from an anemic annual pace of 2 percent and deter the Fed from easing further.

“Broadly speaking they were on the dovish side, and they were disappointed with the economy. They are worried the economy is not strong enough to absorb additional shocks,” Franco Castagliuolo, who co-manages the $5.4 billion Fidelity Government Income Fund (FGOVX.O) in Merrimack, New Hampshire said, referring to the latest FOMC minutes.

While some parts of the economy have shown resilience, the manufacturing sector, which had been a bright spot, has softened since the first quarter. On Friday, a government report showed general business spending unexpectedly fell 3.4 percent in July, although overall orders including airplanes and defense equipment rose by a larger-than-expected 4.2 percent.

Meanwhile, worries over whether Greece will stay in the euro also fed early safe-haven bids for bonds, as Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras met with the heads of Germany and France, the two most powerful members of the 17-nation bloc.

Traders have expected Samaras to negotiate leeway on his country’s bailout terms agreed on earlier this year with the European Union, ECB and the International Monetary Fund, known as the troika. This week, the group is reviewing Greece’s progress on reducing its debt, the key to obtaining further financial aid.

In Berlin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she agreed with French President Francois Hollande that they wanted Greece to stay in the euro zone but it must comply with its fiscal reform targets.