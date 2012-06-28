U.S. commercial paper market expanded in week: Fed

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. commercial paper market expanded in the most recent week, suggesting more corporate borrowing after three weeks of decline due to worries about a global economic slowdown, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

The size of the U.S. commercial paper market expanded by $10.1 billion to $1.008 trillion in the week ended June 27 on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the latest Fed data.

But the market size without seasonal adjustments fell by $15.5 billion to $979.2 billion.

Foreign banks’ commercial paper outstanding was unchanged in the latest week at $130.3 billion on a non-seasonally adjusted basis, the latest Fed data showed.