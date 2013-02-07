FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. commercial paper market shrinks in week: Fed
February 7, 2013 / 3:02 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. commercial paper market shrinks in week: Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The amount of U.S. commercial paper contracted in the week ended February 6, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding fell $13.1 billion to $1.112 trillion in the latest week.

Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding - which some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the financial crisis - rose $5.1 billion to $1.067 trillion.

U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign financial commercial paper outstanding rose $3.3 billion to $248.7 billion.

Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
