U.S. commercial paper supply posts biggest rise in seven years

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The amount of U.S. commercial paper posted its biggest weekly increase in nearly seven years in the latest week, reversing the prior week’s steep decline, as short-term borrowing activities resumed with the start of the fourth quarter, according to Federal Reserve data released on Thursday.

U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding rose $86.5 billion in the week ended Oct. 7 to $1.044 trillion in the latest week.

This was the biggest weekly increase since a $100.5 billion jump in the week of Oct. 29, 2008.

In the previous week, outstanding supply of this short-dated corporate debt, typically used to finance payrolls and inventories, fell by $72.9 billion which was the steepest decline since a $94.2 billion drop in the week ended Jan. 6, 2010.

Analysts have said companies have cut back their commercial paper issuance at the end of each quarter as banks, money market mutual funds and other investors buy less private debt to meet quarter-end capital requirements.

Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding, which some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the financial crisis, rose $56.3 billion to $1.048 trillion.

Last week, it fell $64.7 billion.

Interest rates on commercial paper were little changed from last week.

The borrowing cost on AA-rated commercial paper issued by financial companies averaged 0.10 percent on Wednesday, while the average interest rate on AA-rated commercial paper issued by non-financial companies was 0.12 percent, according to Fed data.