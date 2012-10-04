Light Louisiana Sweet rises after Exxon Baytown fire

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Light Louisiana Sweet, the U.S. Gulf Coast cash crude benchmark, rose $1.20 a barrel on Thursday to trade at $19.95 over the futures benchmark West Texas Intermediate after a fire at Exxon’s (XOM.N) Baytown, Texas refinery, trade sources said.

The fire occurred late on Wednesday in a diesel hydrotreater at the largest U.S. refinery, capable of processing 560,500 barrels per day.

The unit removes sulfur from motor fuels. The loss of the unit increases the appeal of lighter, sweeter crudes such as LLS over those with more sulfur like Mars Sour. No early trade in Mars was reported.