FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. futures dip after S&P record as May comes to a close
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 30, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. futures dip after S&P record as May comes to a close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS) - RTR3HFUO

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures dipped on Friday following another record close for the S&P 500 a day earlier as traders dismissed a contraction in the economy in the first quarter.

* The economic calendar will keep markets busy in the last trading day of the month. The S&P and Dow industrials are on track to close their four month of gains in a row, while the Nasdaq Composite could close its first positive month in three.

* Data on personal consumption and income for April is due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) while May’s Chicago purchase managers index is expected shortly after the market opens. At 9:55 a.m. (1355 GMT) the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan May reading on consumer sentiment is due.

* S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 2 points and fair value - a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract - indicated a slightly lower open. Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures fell 9 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures lost 2 points.

* Equity markets continue to keep an eye on Treasury yields. The 10-year Treasury note yield rose to around 2.47 percent, near an 11-month low hit during Thursday’s session.

* Apparel retailers Express and Guess forecast disappointing profits for the current quarter amid a sluggish revival in consumer spending. Express shares fell 13 percent in premarket trading.

* Shares of Infoblox tumbled 32 percent in premarket trading after the network equipment maker forecast a lower-than-expected profit for the current quarter and said its chief executive would step down.

* Data analytics software maker Splunk reported a bigger quarterly loss Thursday as expenses nearly doubled.. Its shares fell 8.9 percent in premarket trading.

Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.