Inflation breakeven rates fall after CPI data
December 14, 2012 / 2:11 PM / 5 years ago

Inflation breakeven rates fall after CPI data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A key measure on investors’ inflation expectations in the U.S. bond market fell on Friday after data showed consumer prices fell for the first time in six months due to weaker energy costs and sluggish economic growth.

The breakeven rates, or yield gaps between regular Treasuries and Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, declined broadly after the government’s latest readings on the Consumer Price Index, which fell 0.3 percent last month after a 0.1 percent gain in October.

The five-year breakeven rate fell to 2.07 percent from 2.10 percent late on Thursday, while the 10-year breakeven rate fell to 2.45 percent from 2.47 percent late on Thursday.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio

