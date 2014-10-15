FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. TIPS breakevens hit session lows after PPI data
October 15, 2014 / 12:46 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. TIPS breakevens hit session lows after PPI data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. bond market’s gauges on inflation expectations fell to session lows early Wednesday as weaker-than-expected data on producer prices in September intensified bets on slowing domestic price growth, which might cause the Federal Reserve to postpone a rate hike next year.

The yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities US10YTIP=TWEB and 10-year regular Treasuries notes US10YT=TWEB was 1.89 percentage points, down 2.8 basis points from late on Tuesday.

U.S. producer prices fell for the first time in more than a year, down 0.1 percent in September USPPIE=ECI, the Labor Department said on Wednesday.

Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon

