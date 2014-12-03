FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Unusual volume, price jumps in various U.S. stocks
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 3, 2014 / 6:46 PM / 3 years ago

Unusual volume, price jumps in various U.S. stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Shares of various U.S. companies saw large price variations and volume spikes in early afternoon trading on Wednesday, data showed.

Cablevision Systems CVC.N shares rose as much as 7.6 percent before paring to a less than 3 percent gain and minute volume spiked for about an hour around noon New York time.

Similar moves, with prices posting gains and losses, were seen in other names including Harris Corp (HRS.N), Best Buy (BBY.N), Joy Global JOY.N and Scripps Networks SNI.N.

A trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange said he was unaware of unusual activity.

Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.