With 'Spotlight' crew reflect on Oscars diversity criticism

The cast and crew of Catholic Church sex abuse probe film “Spotlight” premiered their film in London on Wednesday night, and added their voice in the ongoing criticism of the lack of diversity at the Oscars.

Controversy quickly clouded last week’s announcement for this year’s Academy Award nominations with critics lamenting the lack of racial minorities among the contenders.

“There is a gap between ... black and white nominees, and it’s happened a long time,” actor Mark Ruffalo, himself an Oscar nominee, said on the red carpet. “It’s also reflective of our culture in America. There’s a white privilege that prevails and we’re really having a discussion about it.”

Film director Spike Lee, who voiced his criticism of the Oscars, backed away from calls to boycott the Feb. 28 ceremony and called for more racial equality in the movie industry.

“Look I think that issue has come to a head for a reason and I think we’re all listening, we’re all paying attention and we all have to own some part of it and we all have to do better,” Tom McCarthy, “Spotlight” director, said.

“Individually, writers, directors, actors, producers, studio execs, we all have to ask ourselves what’s my part in this and what little bit can I do? It’s an incredibly complex issue. There’s no simple solution and just the fact that it’s receiving so much attention I think ultimately is a very positive thing.”

“Spotlight” is nominated for six Oscars, including best picture and best director.