M&S cuts sales target as UK shoppers struggle

A branch of retail store Marks & Spencer is seen in central London April 6, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Bellwether British retailer Marks & Spencer (MKS.L) slashed its sales growth forecast, signaling it expects consumer spending to remain weak as the government focuses on cutting debt and the economy struggles to grow.

Britain’s biggest clothing retailer, which also sells homewares and upmarket foods, said on Tuesday it expected a three-year growth drive announced in November 2010 to deliver an additional 1.1-1.7 billion pounds ($1.7-$2.7 billion) of sales.

That is down from an original aim of 1.5-2.5 billion pounds.

The 128-year old group also said that due to the growing popularity of online shopping it would invest 200 million pounds less than planned opening new selling space in Britain, mirroring cutbacks by supermarket giants Tesco (TSCO.L) and J Sainsbury (SBRY.L).

Shoppers “feel a bit more squeezed than last year,” said chief executive Marc Bolland, dashing hopes that easing inflation might tempt Britons back into spending after a protracted squeeze on their incomes from rising prices, muted wages growth and austerity measures.

Marks & Spencer (M&S) serves about 21 million Britons a week from over 730 stores and its gloomy prognosis spells bad news for an economy which tipped back into recession in the first quarter and is heavily reliant on consumers to drive growth.

A survey on Monday said Briton’s household finances worsened at their fastest rate in four months in May.

M&S’s new sales forecast came as it reported its first fall in full-year profit for three years, as even its relatively older and more affluent shoppers felt the chill from the tough economic backdrop.

Profit before tax and one-off items dipped 1.2 percent to 706 million pounds in the year to March 31, cushioned by cost cutting and compared with a forecast for 694 million pounds.

Full-year sales rose 2 percent to 9.9 billion pounds, with sales at British stores open over a year up 0.3 percent.

“The results are disappointing relative to the goals set rather than the market as a whole,” said Phil Dorrell, director of retail consultants, Retail Remedy.

For the current year M&S forecast space growth of 3 percent in Britain, reducing to 2.5 percent in the following year, with a further reduction thereafter.

“Our international plans are on track, our multi-channel e-commerce plans are on track but the UK, simply because of the economic outlook has changed, is not completely delivering,” Bolland told reporters.

Separately, British group Vodafone (VOD.L), the world’s largest mobile operator, cut its medium-term sales growth target.

HERE COMES THE RAIN

Bolland said first-quarter trading had been tough, held back by the wettest April since records began and a soggy start to May. But he was optimistic the group would benefit from celebrations around the Queen’s diamond jubilee and the London Olympics. M&S will update on first quarter trading on July 10.

At 0852 GMT, M&S shares were up 0.5 percent at 340 pence, just off a benchmark UK index up 0.7 percent .FTSE. The stock has fallen 4 percent over the past three months.

Last month, M&S missed fourth-quarter sales forecasts after running out of best-selling women’s knitwear and footwear lines, but said it would meet year profit expectations having made further cost savings.

M&S said then it had enjoyed a good start to its spring/summer clothing launch, backed by an advertising campaign featuring Take That star Gary Barlow singing The Beatles classic “Here Comes The Sun”.

But after its update on April 17 Britain endured a further month of torrential rain that is particularly unhelpful for fashion sales. Better weather is forecast in the next two weeks.

Bolland said the firm’s UK pilot stores had delivered good results - a 2.5 percent sales uplift - giving it confidence to roll-out the programme.

And he said the firm was on track to become a truly international multi-channel retailer.

“By the end of this year we will be transacting from 10 websites worldwide and opening around 100 international stores per year,” he said.

Finance Director Alan Stewart said M&S was prepared should Greece, where the group has 29 stores, exit the euro. M&S would stay in the country, but had taken a 44.9 million pound write-off to reflect the loss of goodwill and the impairment of assets there, he added.

M&S said it would pay a maintained dividend of 17.0 pence.