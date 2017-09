A Campari bottle is seen in a bar downtown Milan, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

PARIS (Reuters) - Grand Marnier GDMR.PA said on Monday that Italy’s Campari (CPRI.MI), the world’s sixth-largest premium spirits maker, was set to acquire the global distribution business of the French cognac maker, confirming a report by Bloomberg.

Trading in Paris-based Grand Marnier’s shares was suspended on Monday.