FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Hotel chain Marriott's quarterly revenue rises 10.2 percent
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 7, 2016 / 9:51 PM / 10 months ago

Hotel chain Marriott's quarterly revenue rises 10.2 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Marriott flag hangs at the entrance of the New York Marriott Downtown hotel in Manhattan, New York November 16, 2015.Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Marriott International Inc (MAR.O) reported a 10.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, as the hotel chain gained from the acquisition of Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide Inc.

However, the company, which operates Marriott, Courtyard and Ritz Carlton brands, said net income fell to $70 million, or 26 cents per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $210 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.

Profit in the latest quarter was hit by $228 million in merger-related costs

Revenue increased to $3.94 billion from $3.58 billion.

Marriott completed the roughly $13 billion acquisition of Starwood, the operator of Sheraton and Westin hotels, in September to create the world's largest lodging company with about 5,700 hotels and 1.1 million rooms.

Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.