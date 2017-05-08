FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Marriott profit beats on higher occupancy
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
May 8, 2017 / 8:41 PM / 3 months ago

Marriott profit beats on higher occupancy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A Marriott flag hangs at the entrance of the New York Marriott Downtown hotel in Manhattan, New York November 16, 2015.Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Marriott International Inc (MAR.O), the world's largest hotel chain, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, driven by higher room rates and occupancy.

Shares of the company were up 4.1 percent in extended trading on Monday.

The hotel chain, which owns the Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis luxury hotel brands, said it expects revenue per available room (revPAR), a key metric that measures hotel health, to rise 1-3 percent this year, up from its previous forecast of 0.5 to 2.5 percent.

RevPAR is calculated by multiplying a hotel's average daily room rate by its occupancy rate.

"RevPAR exceeded our expectations in North America and Europe due to stronger group attendance and higher-rated business transient demand," Chief Executive Arne Sorenson said in a statement.

Marriott's North American and worldwide systemwide RevPAR rose 3.1 percent, in the first quarter ended March 31.

The company, whose brands also include the JW Marriott, Autograph and Courtyard, said its room rates edged up 0.6 percent while occupancy increased 1.7 percent.

Net income rose to $365 million, or 94 cents per share, in the quarter, from $219 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.01 per share, beating estimates of 91 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total revenue for the company rose 47.4 percent to $5.56 billion.

Up to Monday's close, shares of the Bethesda, Maryland-based company had risen 16.6 percent this year.

Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.