FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hotel chain Marriott's quarterly revenue rises 7.4 percent
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 27, 2016 / 8:58 PM / a year ago

Hotel chain Marriott's quarterly revenue rises 7.4 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Marriott flag hangs at the entrance of the New York Marriott Downtown hotel in Manhattan, New York November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Marriott International Inc’s revenue rose 7.4 percent in the first quarter, helped by higher room rates and occupancy at its hotels.

The company, which is buying Sheraton hotels owner Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc, also reaffirmed its forecast of 3-5 percent growth in average revenue per available room (RevPAR) this year.

Marriott had cut its RevPAR growth forecast in February from 4-6 percent in October.

The company’s net income rose to $219 million, or 85 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31 from $207 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Marriott earned 87 cents per share.

Revenue rose to $3.77 billion from $3.51 billion.

Marriott’s shares rose 1 percent to $69.50 in extended trading on Wednesday.

Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.