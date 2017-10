A Marriott flag hangs at the entrance of the New York Marriott Downtown hotel in Manhattan, New York November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Hotel chain Marriott International Inc (MAR.O) reported a 4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by higher room rates in North America.

Net income rose to $202 million, or 77 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $197 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $3.71 billion from $3.56 billion last year.