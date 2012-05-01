FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Marsh & McLennan profit beats estimates
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
May 1, 2012 / 11:36 AM / 5 years ago

Marsh & McLennan profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Marsh & McLennan Co Inc (MMC.N), the world’s second-largest insurance broker, posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, boosted by revenue growth across its business units.

January-March net income rose to $347 million, or 64 cents per share, from $325 million, or 57 cents per share, a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 63 cents per share

Revenue increased 6 percent to $3.05 billion.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 61 cents per share, on revenue of $3.04 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue at Marsh - the company’s main insurance business - grew 8 percent to $1.4 billion.

Brokers like MMC have benefited as insurers have been able to increase their rates after incurring higher catastrophe losses last year.

Shares of the company closed at $33.45 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.