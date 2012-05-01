Marsh & McLennan profit beats estimates

(Reuters) - Marsh & McLennan Co Inc (MMC.N), the world’s second-largest insurance broker, posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, boosted by revenue growth across its business units.

January-March net income rose to $347 million, or 64 cents per share, from $325 million, or 57 cents per share, a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 63 cents per share

Revenue increased 6 percent to $3.05 billion.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 61 cents per share, on revenue of $3.04 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue at Marsh - the company’s main insurance business - grew 8 percent to $1.4 billion.

Brokers like MMC have benefited as insurers have been able to increase their rates after incurring higher catastrophe losses last year.

Shares of the company closed at $33.45 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.