Marsh & McLennan Q1 beats on revenue boost
May 1, 2012 / 12:31 PM / in 5 years

Marsh & McLennan Q1 beats on revenue boost

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Marsh & McLennan Co Inc (MMC.N), the world’s second-largest insurance broker, beat profit estimates for the fourth successive quarter as its core insurance business benefitted from improved pricing trends.

Brokers like Marsh & McLennan have benefited as insurers could increase their rates after incurring higher catastrophe losses last year.

Revenue at Marsh, the company’s main insurance business, grew 8 percent to $1.4 billion, while revenue from consulting was up 4 percent at $1.3 billion.

The company provides management consulting, human resource consulting and outsourcing and risk and reinsurance intermediary services.

January-March net income rose to $347 million, or 64 cents per share, from $325 million, or 57 cents per share, a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 63 cents per share.

Analysts had expected 61 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue increased 6 percent to $3.05 billion, edging past analyst estimates of $3.04 billion.

The company took a minority stake in Bermuda-based insurance asset manager Juniperus Capital, which specializes in catastrophe bonds and other capital markets insurance products, last week.

Shares of the company closed at $33.45 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian

