Marsh & McLennan's profit beats estimates

(Reuters) - Marsh & McLennan Co Inc’s (MMC.N) quarterly profit beat analysts’ estimates for the fifth straight quarter, helped by revenue growth in its core insurance business that continued to benefit from improving insurance prices.

Net profit rose 20 percent to $339 million, or 60 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $286 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the world’s second-largest insurance broker earned 61 cents per share.

Total revenue rose 3 percent to $3 billion.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 58 cents per share on revenue of $3.08 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company provides management consulting, human resource consulting, outsourcing and risk and reinsurance intermediary services.

Revenue at Marsh, the company’s main insurance business, grew 4 percent to $1.4 billion, while revenue from consulting was up 2 percent at $1.3 billion.

MMC shares closed at $33.39 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.