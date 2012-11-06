Marsh & McLennan's profit beats estimates

(Reuters) - Marsh & McLennan Co Inc (MMC.N), the world’s second-largest insurance broker, beat analysts’ profit estimates for the sixth quarter in a row, helped by improving insurance prices and lower costs.

Brokers like Marsh & McLennan have benefited as global insurers have raised rates, reacting to higher catastrophe losses last year.

Income from continuing operations rose to $246 million, or 43 cents per share, in the third quarter from $133 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 39 cents per share. Total revenue rose 1 percent to $2.8 billion.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 38 cents per share on revenue of $2.92 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Underlying revenue at company’s risk and insurance services segment, increased 4 percent to $1.5 billion, while that from consulting rose 3 percent to $1.3 billion, the company said.

“Each of our operating companies continued to generate growth in underlying revenue, which, combined with ongoing expense discipline, produced across-the-board improvement in operating margins and profitability,” Chief Executive Brian Duperreault said. Sixty-five-year old Duperreault will retire at the end of the year

The company provides management consulting, human resource consulting, outsourcing and risk and reinsurance intermediary services.

MMC, which has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, competes with Aon Plc (AON.N) in negotiating insurance and reinsurance policies for corporate clients.

Last month, Aon, the world’s largest insurance broker, posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, and saw its profit grow for the first time in three quarters.

Shares of the company have risen about 8 percent this year, trailing the broader S&P Insurers Index .GSPINSE, which has gained 15 percent during the same period.

They closed at $34.28 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.