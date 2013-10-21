FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Martha Stewart, J.C Penney revise partnership agreement in Macy's dispute
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 21, 2013 / 9:41 PM / 4 years ago

Martha Stewart, J.C Penney revise partnership agreement in Macy's dispute

Karen Freifeld

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - J.C. Penney Co (JCP.N) and Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia MSO.N on Monday announced a revised agreement that eliminates Stewart’s products in home goods categories to which rival Macy’s Inc claims exclusive rights.

The amended deal calls for the domestic doyenne’s company to design Martha Stewart-branded products for J.C. Penney in window treatment, holiday and other categories not claimed by Macy‘s.

Macy’s sued Penney and Martha Stewart Living after the two announced a partnership in December 2011. Macy’s said the agreement breached its contract with Martha Stewart that included exclusive rights to Martha Stewart-branded cookware, bedding and bath products.

In a statement, Macy’s said the revised agreement was a “tacit admission” that it is the only store that can sell Martha Stewart bed, bath and kitchen goods and that the Penney-Martha Stewart contract was “illegal.”

A New York judge who presided over Macy’s suit against Penney and Martha Stewart’s company had set a deadline of this Friday for Penney and Stewart’s licensing company to negotiate changes to their agreement before he ruled on the legal challenge from Macy‘s, according to people familiar with the case.

Macy’s said its claims for “substantial” damages it suffered as a result of Penney’s interference with Macy’s contract and Martha Stewart’s breach remain before the court.

The amended contract runs through June 30, 2017, according to the announcement, shorter than the 10-year deal in the original agreement. In addition, the statement says Penney will no longer have representation on Martha Stewart Living’s board of directors.

Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.