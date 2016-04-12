FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portuguese fighter dies following injuries from Dublin bout
April 12, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

Portuguese fighter dies following injuries from Dublin bout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Portuguese mixed martial arts fighter Joao Carvalho of Team Nobrega has died following injuries sustained in a bout in Dublin, Ireland at the Total Extreme Fighting championship on Saturday night, his team has announced.

Carvalho was examined by medical staff following his technical knockout loss to Charlie Ward, a team mate of UFC featherweight champion Conor McGregor.

The 28-year-old’s condition deteriorated and he was brought to a Dublin’s Beaumont hospital, where he had a brain operation.

“It is with great sorrow and sadness that we write these words, that the death of the athlete Joao Carvalho has occurred after 48 hours in critical condition,” team boss Vitor Nobrega announced in a post on its Facebook page.

John Kavanagh, who coaches McGregor and Ward, expressed his condolences in a Facebook post and said the Irish Amateur Pankration Association (IAPA), which governs the sport of MMA in Ireland, was working to establish exactly what led to Carvalho’s death.

Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

