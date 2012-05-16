Martin Marietta shares fall on Einhorn comments

(Reuters) - Shares of construction materials maker Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM.N) closed down 8 percent after hedge fund manager David Einhorn said the stock was overvalued.
The Greenlight Capital co-founder said at the Ira Sohn Investment conference that Martin Marietta benefited from a one-time fiscal stimulus.
Martin Marietta spokesman Mark Semer declined to comment.
The company’s shares closed at $68.60 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
