Martin Marietta shares fall on Einhorn comments
May 16, 2012 / 8:20 PM / 5 years ago

Martin Marietta shares fall on Einhorn comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shares of construction materials maker Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM.N) closed down 8 percent after hedge fund manager David Einhorn said the stock was overvalued.

The Greenlight Capital co-founder said at the Ira Sohn Investment conference that Martin Marietta benefited from a one-time fiscal stimulus.

Martin Marietta spokesman Mark Semer declined to comment.

The company’s shares closed at $68.60 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel

