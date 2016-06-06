FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rothschild, Martin Maurel to merge, form French private bank
#Deals
June 6, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

Rothschild, Martin Maurel to merge, form French private bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Rothschild & Co (ROTH.PA) and Compagnie Financiere Martin Maurel FNMM.PA said they plan to merge, a move that will combine their French private banking and asset management businesses and create a private bank with combined assets under management of about 34 billion euros ($38.6 billion).

The deal values Martin Maurel at 240 million euros, and the transaction would be financed by a mixture of newly issued Rothschild & Co shares, Rothschild & Co’s own cash resources and external credit facilities, the banks said in a statement.

Martin Maurel shareholders will receive either 126 Rothschild & Co shares per existing share or can sell their existing shares in cash, the banks said. The Maurel family would receive Rothschild & Co shares.

The deal is expected to have a “modestly positive impact” on earnings per share from the first full year after the merger, before cost savings, the companies added.

($1 = 0.8817 euros)

Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
