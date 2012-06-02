FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Maruti to spend $716 million on new car plant
#Business News
June 2, 2012 / 1:59 PM / 5 years ago

India's Maruti to spend $716 million on new car plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s top carmaker Maruti Suzuki (MRTI.NS) is to invest 40 billion rupees ($716 million) to set up a new manufacturing facility in the western Indian state of Gujarat, raising its total capacity to 2 million units by 2015-16.

The company has signed an agreement with the government of western Indian state of Gujarat to buy land to set up a new manufacturing facility, it said in a statement on Saturday.

Maruti Suzuki estimates it will generate employment for more than 2,000 people.

Maruti, 54.2 percent owned by Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp. (7269.T) on Friday, reported a 5 percent fall in its monthly vehicles sales in May.

($1=55.8900 Indian rupees)

(The story is corrected to show new facility will raise company’s total capacity)

Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Mike Nesbit

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
