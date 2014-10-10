Willis North America hires Mary Davis to national senior living practice

(Reuters) - Willis North America [WSHNA.UL], a unit of global risk adviser Willis Group Holdings, appointed Mary Davis as vice president and client advocate in its national senior living practice.

Davis, who will be based in Denver, will be responsible for the company’s business development nationwide.

She joins from insurance brokerage Lockton Cos, where she was vice president.

Davis will report to John Atkinson, managing partner, Willis North America.