Teenage arson suspect in Baltimore riots pleads not guilty

BALTIMORE (Reuters) - A Baltimore teenager pleaded not guilty on Friday to federal charges that he tried to torch a police cruiser and triggered an street explosion during April rioting.

The charges against Donta Betts, 19, allege that he was part of unrest triggered by the death of Freddie Gray, a 25-year-old black man, from an injury suffered in police custody. Six officers face trial in that case.

Betts was arraigned before U.S. District Judge Beth Gesner. He is jailed pending a jury trial.

A grand jury indictment alleges that Betts tried to set a police car ablaze by lighting a flammable material stuffed into its gas tank.

Betts helped loot a CVS pharmacy and set off an explosion when he set alight a pile of charcoal briquettes and propane cylinders, the indictment said.

He is charged with attempted arson, obstructing law enforcement officers and unlawful making of a destructive device. Betts faces up to 20 years in prison for attempted arson, the most serious charge.

He faces unrelated state charges of attempted first-degree murder and other counts.