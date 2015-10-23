FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Teenage arson suspect in Baltimore riots pleads not guilty
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
October 23, 2015 / 5:30 PM / 2 years ago

Teenage arson suspect in Baltimore riots pleads not guilty

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BALTIMORE (Reuters) - A Baltimore teenager pleaded not guilty on Friday to federal charges that he tried to torch a police cruiser and triggered an street explosion during April rioting.

The charges against Donta Betts, 19, allege that he was part of unrest triggered by the death of Freddie Gray, a 25-year-old black man, from an injury suffered in police custody. Six officers face trial in that case.

Betts was arraigned before U.S. District Judge Beth Gesner. He is jailed pending a jury trial.

A grand jury indictment alleges that Betts tried to set a police car ablaze by lighting a flammable material stuffed into its gas tank.

Betts helped loot a CVS pharmacy and set off an explosion when he set alight a pile of charcoal briquettes and propane cylinders, the indictment said.

He is charged with attempted arson, obstructing law enforcement officers and unlawful making of a destructive device. Betts faces up to 20 years in prison for attempted arson, the most serious charge.

He faces unrelated state charges of attempted first-degree murder and other counts.

Reporting by Donna Owens; Editing by Ian Simpson and Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.