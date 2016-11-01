NEW YORK At least six people were killed after a commuter bus and a school bus with no students on it collided in Baltimore early on Tuesday, according to police officials.

Around 6:30 a.m. at an intersection in the southwest part of the city, the school bus crashed head-on into a Maryland Transit Administration bus, police said. There were no children on the school bus, Baltimore police spokesman T.J. Smith said in a statement on Twitter.

Smith also said drivers should expect closures and delays for a significant period of time while injuries were being reported.

"We are in the process of gathering information on the bus crash," Smith tweeted. "We will advise once we have more."

There was no information on the cause of the crash or details about the fatalities.

