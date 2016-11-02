Victims named in deadly Baltimore commuter, school bus crash

An injured person at the scene is being taken to an ambulance after a school bus with no students on it smashed into an oncoming Baltimore commuter bus in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S., November 1, 2016. Courtesy Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Baltimore police on Wednesday identified five of the six people killed a day earlier when a school bus with no students aboard plowed into an oncoming commuter bus.

The driver of the school bus, Glenn Chappell, 67, and Ebonee Danell, 33, who was driving the Maryland Transit Administration bus, both died in the collision, Baltimore Police spokesman T.J. Smith said in a statement.

Other victims were identified as Cherry Yarborough, 51, Terance Casey, 52, and Gerald Holloway, 51, all of Baltimore, according to police. The sixth, a 46-year-old female, remains unidentified.

The yellow school bus rear-ended a car during Tuesday morning's rush hour and then struck a pillar before veering across a boulevard's center line into the commuter bus.

The impact tore off most of the driver's side of the commuter bus and 10 people were injured in the accident.

"Three people remain hospitalized," Smith said. "Their conditions are fair, serious and critical."

The cause of the accident is under investigation.