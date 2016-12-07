An injured person at the scene is being taken to an ambulance after a school bus with no students on it smashed into an oncoming Baltimore commuter bus in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S., in this file November 1, 2016 photo. Courtesy Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun via REUTERS

WASHINGTON A school bus involved in a crash that killed six people in Baltimore last month was traveling at nearly twice the speed limit, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said on Thursday.

The board's preliminary report said the bus, operated by a contractor for Baltimore City Schools, was traveling at 57 miles per hour when it struck a Ford Mustang in a 30 mph zone, after which the school bus struck a transit bus.

The NTSB said the school bus driver had a history of high blood pressure, diabetes and seizures, and in the past five years had been involved in at least 12 crashes or incidents when driving. Both bus drivers and four transit passengers were killed.

