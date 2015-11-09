FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toll in fiery Maryland crash includes unborn child
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
November 9, 2015 / 1:58 AM / 2 years ago

Toll in fiery Maryland crash includes unborn child

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A fiery three-vehicle crash in Maryland involving a church van killed four people and an unborn child, and injured 14 people, police said on Monday.

The crash on Sunday in Hyattsville, a Washington suburb, took place after a pickup truck rear-ended a car. The truck then crossed the median lines and hit the oncoming van carrying 16 people, the Prince George’s County Police Department said in a statement.

The truck burst into flames, and its driver and three people in the van died at the scene. Additionally, a pregnant woman in the van was seriously injured and lost her unborn baby after emergency surgery, the statement said.

The 14 injured people are aged from 6 months to several in their 70s. Their conditions range from minor injuries to critical, it said.

The victims have not been named pending notification of relatives.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Frances Kerry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.