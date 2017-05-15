Thirty hurt as school bus crashes on Maryland interstate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A bus carrying Philadelphia schoolchildren was hit by a car and overturned on an interstate highway in Maryland on Monday, injuring 30 people and backing up traffic for miles, authorities said.

The commuter-style bus was carrying 26 children, along with chaperones and a driver, south on Interstate 95, a major East Coast artery, when the driver of a car lost control and clipped the front end of the bus about 60 miles northeast of Washington, the Maryland State Police said on Twitter.

One adult and a child were transported by helicopter to hospitals, police said. Another 28 were taken to hospitals by ambulance for less-serious injuries, and two people declined aid, a spokeswoman for Harford County emergency services said.

Television footage showed a white bus lying on its side across the shoulder and one lane of the highway, surrounded by emergency vehicles and workers.

WBAL-TV, a Baltimore NBC affiliate, reported that the children were from a Philadelphia city school. A spokeswoman for the Philadelphia School District declined to comment.

The car's driver has been interviewed and investigators have consulted with Maryland prosecutors about possible charges, police said.

The Maryland Transportation Department said on Twitter that the accident shut down much of Interstate 95 for hours, causing a six-mile traffic backup in the southbound lanes.