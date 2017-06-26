BALTIMORE A Baltimore woman accused of killing six of her children in a 1992 fire that shocked the city is to stand trial again on Monday, after discredited arson evidence led her murder convictions to be overturned.

The criminal case against Tonya Lucas is one of dozens in the United States in recent decades in which faulty arson investigation has led to reversed convictions and exonerations. The issue is expected to be a focus of her retrial.

Prosecutors believe they still have enough evidence to prove Lucas, 53, intentionally set fire to her Baltimore home, killing six children ages 2 months to 12 years. A seventh child survived what officials at the time described as one of the worst crimes in Baltimore's history.

Prosecutors say the mother torched her home in a bid to get help from the Red Cross because she faced eviction. They also will contend Lucas set the blaze to cover up evidence of child abuse, the Baltimore Sun reported.

They will argue Lucas smoked crack with her neighbors the day before the incident and told them how to get out in case of a fire, the Sun said.

Lucas was found guilty in 1993 on murder and arson charges and was sentenced to six life prison terms.

After the University of Baltimore's Innocence Project took up her case, prosecutors admitted the arson science used to convict her had since been discredited. Her convictions were overturned in 2015, the Sun reported.

Court documents show that Lucas is under home detention as she undergoes cancer treatment.

Opening statements are scheduled to begin Monday afternoon.

Court filings list as a defense witness the fire scientist Craig Beyler, who drew national attention for his 2009 report for Texas authorities that found crucial mistakes in a case that led to a man's execution.

There have been 36 exonerations since 1991 in cases that included arson, at least partly because of false or misleading forensic evidence, according to the National Registry of Exonerations.

Eleven of those exonerations have occurred since 2015, according to the registry maintained by two Michigan law schools and the University of California-Irvine.

In one high-profile case, New York businessman Han Tak Lee was freed in 2014 after 24 years in a Pennsylvania prison for the arson death of his daughter. In overturning the conviction, a federal judge said much of the evidence used against Lee was "little more than superstition."

(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Dan Grebler)