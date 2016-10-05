Eighty people are facing federal indictments for suspected drug trafficking at a Maryland prison, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

The suspects were charged in two indictments for racketeering and drug conspiracies at the prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office for Maryland said in a brief statement. The prison was not named.

The case is the latest crackdown in Maryland's correctional system. Twenty-four people, including guards, were indicted in 2009 for prison-related drug dealing, and 44 people were charged in 2013 for corruption at Baltimore's jail.

U.S. Attorney for Maryland Rod Rosenstein and other federal and state officials have scheduled a news conference later on Wednesday in Baltimore to discuss the indictments.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Paul Simao)