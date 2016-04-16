FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wounded Maryland volunteer firefighter survives shooting that killed one
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 16, 2016 / 4:29 PM / a year ago

Wounded Maryland volunteer firefighter survives shooting that killed one

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Firefighter/Medic John Ernest Ulmschneider is pictured in this undated handout photo provided by Prince George's County Fire Department, on April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Prince George's County Fire Department/Handout via Reuters

(Reuters) - A Maryland volunteer firefighter critically wounded by gunfire that killed a colleague was struck four times, but is expected to survive, Prince George’s County authorities said on Saturday.

Kevin Swain, 19, a volunteer firefighter in Morningside, Maryland, remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition after surgery. Two other volunteers with the department sustained less serious injuries while seeking cover in the shootings. They were released from the hospital on Saturday.

John Ulmschneider, a 37-year-old firefighter and medic, died as a result of his injuries at a hospital late on Friday, the local fire department said in a statement.

The firefighters were responding to a call on Friday to check on the well-being of a man whose relatives had been unable to reach him, Prince George’s County police said on Facebook.

When no one answered the door, the firefighters began forcing their way into the house, Prince George’s County Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department said.

Several shots were fired from inside the home, striking both firefighters. A family member of the occupant was also struck, but sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooter surrendered and was taken into police custody, authorities said.

Reporting by Letitia Stein in Tampa, Fla.; editing by Alexander Smith, G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.