Maryland governor says he is cancer free
#U.S.
November 16, 2015 / 8:55 PM / 2 years ago

Maryland governor says he is cancer free

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Maryland governor Larry Hogan speaks during a press conference in Baltimore, Maryland April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

(Reuters) - Maryland Republican Governor Larry Hogan said on Monday he was free from cancer after months of chemotherapy.

Hogan, 59, stunned the state in June only five months into office when he said he was diagnosed with stage III non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Exams had turned up about 30 to 40 tumors in his abdomen, neck and groin, he said at the time.

“This afternoon I announced I am officially #CancerFree. Thank you for your support and keeping me #HoganStrong!” Hogan said in a Twitter feed.

A commercial real estate broker who had never held elective

office, Hogan upset Democratic Lieutenant Governor Anthony Brown

in the November 2014 election after campaigning on a tax-cutting platform.

Hogan came to national attention in April when he sent National Guard troops into riot-hit Baltimore. He had continued to work around his chemotherapy sessions.

His illness triggered an outpouring of sympathy across Maryland. A photo of Hogan, beaming but bald from chemotherapy, striking a pose while wearing sunglasses, became an Internet hit.

Reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
