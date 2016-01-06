FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thousands of vacant buildings to be torn down in Baltimore
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
January 6, 2016 / 2:15 AM / 2 years ago

Thousands of vacant buildings to be torn down in Baltimore

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Thousands of abandoned buildings will be demolished in Baltimore, starting in the neighborhood where black detainee Freddie Gray was fatally hurt in police custody, officials said on Tuesday.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake said in a statement the four-year project would provide $94 million to tear down vacant buildings to make way for redevelopment.

The project would start in the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood in West Baltimore, where Gray lived. His death in April from a broken neck suffered in a police van triggered protests and rioting that highlighted the area’s blight.

The plan includes $75 million in Maryland funding to create areas for businesses, parks and housing. The state is backing it with more than $600 million in financing opportunities for private development.

Reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.