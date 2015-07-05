FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Infant found on side of Maryland road
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 5, 2015 / 8:25 PM / 2 years ago

Infant found on side of Maryland road

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An infant was found in a car seat carrier on the side of a Maryland road and a woman has come forward claiming to be the mother, officials said on Sunday.

Anne Arundel County Police said in a statement that the infant, who is in good condition and in the custody of social services, was found in the Baltimore-area city of Pasadena after someone called to report the baby girl late on July 4th.

Police said scuff marks were on the carrier, indicating the seat could have fallen off a moving car. The baby was treated at a local hospital for dehydration.

Police said the woman claiming to be the infant’s mother came forward on Sunday after seeing reports on social media. While authorities have not determined what caused the incident, they were interviewing the mother.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.