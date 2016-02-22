Activist Mckesson releases platform in Baltimore mayoral race

(Reuters) - U.S. civil rights activist DeRay Mckesson released his full platform in the race for Baltimore mayor on Monday, proposals that include a $15-an-hour minimum wage and reforming the police department.

Mckesson, who was instrumental in the growth of the Black Lives Matter movement, was the last candidate to file paperwork before the campaign deadline this month.

“It’s a plan to change Baltimore, to make Baltimore a place that works for people,” the 30-year-old activist said in announcing the plan on the Periscope video site.

Baltimore, a majority African-American city, was torn by rioting after a black man, Freddie Gray, died from an injury in police custody in April. Six officers are facing trial in the case.

Mckesson, the son of two now-recovered drug addicts, had released police reform proposals this month that included banning arrest and citation quotas. He also backs ending civil asset forfeiture and “rough rides” and chokeholds by police.

The Teach for America alumnus and former school administrator called for free WiFi and broadband access for all residents. He backed reviving a proposed light-rail system scuttled by Maryland Governor Larry Hogan last year.

Mckesson, who rose to prominence during the 2014 protests in Ferguson, Missouri, over the police killing of an unarmed black teenager, said he would hire more inspectors to reduce sources of lead poisoning in children and would expand opportunities for artists in Baltimore.

Mckesson has called for a city minimum wage of $15 an hour, which would be among the highest in the United States. He backs a public bank and more requirements for companies to hire locally.

Mckesson also is in favor of expanded pre-kindergarten classes. He advocates changing state funding formulas so that tax breaks for developers do not cut into school funding.

His distinctive blue Patagonia vest has been seen everywhere from street demonstrations to the television show “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Twenty-nine candidates, including 13 Democrats, are running to replace Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, who is not seeking re-election. Primary voting for candidates will be held on April 26, with the actual mayoral vote being held on Nov. 8 alongside the presidential election.

Baltimore has not elected a Republican mayor in more than 50 years.