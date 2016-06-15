Baltimore school police chief quits, tarred by officer's slapping of student

(Reuters) - The police chief of Baltimore’s public schools has resigned, months after an officer repeatedly slapped a student outside a high school, local media reported on Wednesday.

Marshall Goodwin, who had headed the Baltimore City Public Schools’ police since 2007, quit on Friday to pursue other interests, television stations WJZ and WMAR reported, citing a school district statement.

He had been on administrative leave since shortly after the March slapping incident. A district spokesman did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

A video of the incident outside Baltimore’s REACH! Partnership School went viral on social media, spurring an investigation.

The video shows a male officer hitting a young man three times and then kicking him as a female officer looked on. Court documents say she urged him to “smack” the student because he was insolent.

Both officers face misdemeanor charges and were placed on administrative leave.