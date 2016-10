WASHINGTON A Bangladeshi citizen who lives in Maryland has been charged with plotting to kill a member of the U.S. military on behalf of Islamic State, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.

Nelash Mohamed Das, 24, of Hyattsville, Maryland, made an initial appearance in court on Monday and was ordered detained until a hearing on Thursday, the department said in a news release.

