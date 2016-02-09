Maryland teacher charged with filming sex videos in school bathroom

(Reuters) - A Maryland volunteer teacher and choir leader charged with sexual abuse and child pornography directed children in sexually explicit videos filmed in a school bathroom, according to court documents released on Tuesday.

The suspect, Deonte Carraway, 22, of Glenarden, is charged with 10 counts of felony child pornography, sexual abuse of a minor and second-degree sexual offense, according to the documents filed in Prince George’s County District Court.

The charging documents said Carraway “directed” at least 10 children ranging in age from nine to 13 during the school day at Judge Sylvania Woods Elementary School in Glenarden.

Police discovered about 40 videos showing the children performing sexual acts on each other or alone as Carraway instructed them.

Carraway also filmed minors at a municipal center and public pool complex, as well as in private homes, Prince George’s County police said in a statement.

Police were notified last week after a father discovered pornographic images on his son’s phone. Carraway was arrested on Friday and the charging documents said he admitted to filming the children.

Carraway was a paid assistant last school year and this year was a volunteer, police said. He was also the director for the Glenarden Voices of Youth Choir.

Carraway was being held on a $1 million bond. He did not have an attorney listed in court documents.

In a statement, the Prince George’s County Public Schools said it was shocked by the allegations and was cooperating with police.

“The safety of our students is a top priority for PGCPS,” the statement said.

Police said the investigation was expected to last several months and possibly involve more victims.