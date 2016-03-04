Maryland teacher assistant pleads not guilty to child porn charges

BELTSVILLE, Md. (Reuters) - A Maryland teaching assistant accused of filming sex videos of children at an elementary school pleaded not guilty on Friday to 13 federal child pornography charges.

The suspect, Deonte Carraway, 22, of Glenarden, Maryland, was indicted this week for allegedly directing videos involving children at a school in Glenarden, a Washington suburb. Authorities have confirmed a total of 17 victims.

“Yes, sir,” was Carraway’s only comment when asked by Magistrate Judge William Connelly if he understood the charges and his rights. He wore an orange prison uniform, the top of his hair dyed blond.

Carraway faces 13 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor that occurred between Oct. 11 and Feb. 1. Prosecutors have said the charges involve 11 victims aged nine to 12.

If convicted, Carraway faces 15 to 30 years in prison for each count. His attorney had no comment, and no trial date has been set.

Carraway, who also was a church choir director, worked as an aide and then a volunteer at Judge Sylvania Woods Elementary School until his arrest in February.

Carraway is accused of filming more than 60 sexually explicit videos of minors. Police say many of the videos were taken during the school day on school grounds.

Police were notified after a father discovered pornographic images on his son’s phone.

State prosecutors also have charged Carraway with sexual abuse, child pornography and assault. The Prince George’s County school board is facing a class-action lawsuit over the allegations involving Carraway.