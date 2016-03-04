FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Maryland teacher assistant pleads not guilty to child porn charges
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
March 4, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

Maryland teacher assistant pleads not guilty to child porn charges

John Clarke

2 Min Read

BELTSVILLE, Md. (Reuters) - A Maryland teaching assistant accused of filming sex videos of children at an elementary school pleaded not guilty on Friday to 13 federal child pornography charges.

The suspect, Deonte Carraway, 22, of Glenarden, Maryland, was indicted this week for allegedly directing videos involving children at a school in Glenarden, a Washington suburb. Authorities have confirmed a total of 17 victims.

“Yes, sir,” was Carraway’s only comment when asked by Magistrate Judge William Connelly if he understood the charges and his rights. He wore an orange prison uniform, the top of his hair dyed blond.

Carraway faces 13 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor that occurred between Oct. 11 and Feb. 1. Prosecutors have said the charges involve 11 victims aged nine to 12.

If convicted, Carraway faces 15 to 30 years in prison for each count. His attorney had no comment, and no trial date has been set.

Carraway, who also was a church choir director, worked as an aide and then a volunteer at Judge Sylvania Woods Elementary School until his arrest in February.

Carraway is accused of filming more than 60 sexually explicit videos of minors. Police say many of the videos were taken during the school day on school grounds.

Police were notified after a father discovered pornographic images on his son’s phone.

State prosecutors also have charged Carraway with sexual abuse, child pornography and assault. The Prince George’s County school board is facing a class-action lawsuit over the allegations involving Carraway.

Editing by Ian Simpson and Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.