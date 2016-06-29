FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maryland ex-teacher aide indicted on 270 child sex charges
June 29, 2016 / 5:25 PM / a year ago

Maryland ex-teacher aide indicted on 270 child sex charges

Ian Simpson

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A former Maryland teaching assistant has been indicted on 270 child sex charges that include filming videos of students at an elementary school, state prosecutors said on Wednesday.

The suspect, Deonte Carraway, 22, of Glenarden, Maryland, was charged by a grand jury in the Washington suburb of Prince George's County, prosecutors said in a brief statement. The indictment is far larger than the six original charges filed against Carraway in February.

Carraway, who also was a church choir director, faces charges of sexual abuse of a minor, sex offenses and child pornography, the statement said.

All the charges stem from actions involving students from Judge Sylvania Woods Elementary School, both on and off the property. Carraway had worked there as an aide and then a volunteer until his arrest.

Carraway, who is being held in jail without bond, had been accused of filming more than 60 sexually explicit videos of minors. Police say many were taken at the school when it was in session.

Police were notified after a father discovered pornographic images on his son's phone.

Carraway pleaded not guilty in March to federal child pornography charges.

Attempts to reach his lawyer listed on court documents were unsuccessful.

The Prince George's County school board is facing a class-action lawsuit over the allegations involving Carraway.

Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
