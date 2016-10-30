Six people shot, two killed in Maryland suburb of Washington

(Reuters) - Two teenagers were killed when six people were shot on Sunday in Prince George's County, Maryland, near Washington, police said, adding no arrests had been made in the case.

A third victim, a man, was in a hospital with life-threatening injuries, the Prince George's County Police Department said.

Two other victims were treated and released and one shooting victim was in the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

The two people killed were Todd Webb Jr. 14, and Brian Davis, 18, police said.

"Detectives do not believe this was a random incident," police said of the shootings.