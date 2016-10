Six people were shot and at least two of them killed early on Sunday in Prince George's County near Washington D.C., police said.

The shooting took place in a parking lot of an apartment complex and in a building, a police spokesman said.

At least one of the victims was a teenager, the Prince George's County Police Department said.

"We are trying to piece together why six people were shot, two of them fatally," police spokesman Tyler Hunter said in an interview.

No one has been taken into custody.

One victim was in critical condition and three others were in serious condition, TV station WUSA reported.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Bill Trott)