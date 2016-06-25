Three killed, two injured in Maryland shooting

(Reuters) - Three people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting at a Maryland home on Friday night, police said.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said officers responded to calls of the shooting in District Heights, some 10 miles outside of Washington D.C., around 9:35 p.m. local time and found three adults dead at the scene.

The two other victims, who were also both adults, were taken to area hospitals, according to Prince George’s County Police spokeswoman Christina Cotterman. One of the victims was in critical condition and the other was in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, she said.

Cotterman said the shooting did not appear random and a search and investigation were under way.

Further details were not immediately available.