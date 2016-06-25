FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three killed, two injured in Maryland shooting
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
June 25, 2016 / 3:26 AM / a year ago

Three killed, two injured in Maryland shooting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Three people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting at a Maryland home on Friday night, police said.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said officers responded to calls of the shooting in District Heights, some 10 miles outside of Washington D.C., around 9:35 p.m. local time and found three adults dead at the scene.

The two other victims, who were also both adults, were taken to area hospitals, according to Prince George’s County Police spokeswoman Christina Cotterman. One of the victims was in critical condition and the other was in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, she said.

Cotterman said the shooting did not appear random and a search and investigation were under way.

Further details were not immediately available.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
