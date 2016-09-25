Eight, including toddler, hurt in Baltimore shooting

(Reuters) - Eight people, including a three-year-old girl, were hurt in a shooting that Baltimore police called an act of "retaliatory violence" on Saturday night, authorities said.

A spokesman of the Baltimore Police Department told reporters at a news conference that the shooting appeared to be in response to a fatal shooting on Labor Day that left one person dead and others injured.

Police said the attack was "planned" and involved three shooters, two with handguns and one with a long gun that seemed to be a shotgun. Police said all the eight victims were expected to recover from their injuries.

Further details were not immediately available on the shooting or identities of the shooters.

A separate shooting in Baltimore on Saturday left two people with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.